Cheryl Cole's Baby Bump Makes Its Debut in a Charity Campaign

After months of reports that Cheryl Cole was expecting a baby with former One Direction boy bander Liam Payne, the X Factor judge is officially debuting her bump with a maternity shoot geared towards helping young people in the U.K.

The All Worth It campaign, which was launched by Dame Helen Mirren today, features a partnership between L'Oreal Paris and British charity The Prince's Trust and aims to empower youth to take ownership for their lives and find their self-worth.

The three-year campaign, which is expected to impact around 10,000 young people living in the United Kingdom, took off with a fabulous start as Mirren, Cole, and other faces of L'Oreal participated in a series of short videos and an official campaign photo to promote the initiative.

In the image, we see the 33-year-old singer looking ready to pop while posing in profile and flaunting her burgeoning baby bump in a long-sleeve black dress.

cherylofficial/Instagram

Cole, 33, and Payne, 23, love first stepped out together on the red carpet in May 2016. Head to princes-trust.org.uk for more details about and videos from the new campaign.