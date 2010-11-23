Cheryl Burke on Who Should Win Dancing with the Stars

Tonight, Bristol Palin battles Jennifer Grey and Kyle Massey one last time before the winner of Dancing with the Stars' eleventh season is crowned. We chatted with dancer Cheryl Burke, a two-time winner of the show, to find out who she's rooting for tonight: "For me, the best dancer should win and sometimes it's not always the case. But it just shows you that people love to see the contestants grow through the process and the person who's grown the most is Bristol. But for me the person that makes me smile and want to get out and dance is Kyle. It's just debatable." Tune in tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC to see the two-hour live results show!

— With Reporting by Andrea Simpson