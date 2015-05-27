Cher to Star in a Marc Jacobs Campaign 

It’s no secret that Marc Jacobs has a deep appreciation of gorgeous, mature ladies. The designer has famously cast Jessica Lange as the star of his beauty campaigns in the past, and his fall 2015 collection was inspired by the living room of iconic fashion editor Diana Vreeland.

Now, Jacobs has tapped one of the most celebrated divas of our time, Cher, to shine as the star of his fall campaign. Photographed by David Sims and styled by Katie Grand, a glimpse of the campaign images (below) reveals a decidedly promiscuous looking Cher wearing one of Jacobs’s dark, militaristic-like frocks.

Cher in the new Marc Jacobs ad by David Sims as seen in WWD today A photo posted by Katie Eleanor Grand (@kegrand) on May 27, 2015 at 4:58am PDT

The singer, actress and Oscar winner is not a newcomer to the Marc Jacobs world. She rocked a multi-colored sequin gown as the designer’s guest at this year’s Met Gala and now officially joins the ranks of leading beauties (most recently Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, and Joan Smalls) that have embodied the Jacobs woman.

