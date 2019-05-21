Cher Is Launching a Genderless Fragrance

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Cher, iconic Tweeter, emoji expert, Grammy Award-winning singer, and all-around legend is finally getting back into the beauty industry.

The singer is releasing her first new fragrance in over 30 years, called Eau de Couture by Cher. She announced the scent on Twitter a day after her 73rd birthday, telling fans that she's spent the last four years perfecting it. Eau de Couture by Cher was created in collaboration with ScentBeauty, the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for luxury bespoke fragrances.

5-20-19



CHER…EAU DE COUTURE”



I’VE BEEN WORKING ON MY

PERFUME FOR FOUR YEARS‼️

MY ”ONE”CRITERIA…..

“WHEN”I”❤️TO WEAR IT…

I’LL BE READY TO SHARE IT”



I WEAR IT EVERY DAY

🎂👻 — Cher (@cher) May 20, 2019

This time, she took a different approach to making fragrance, choosing notes that everyone would enjoy. "This is a genderless scent," she says in a press release. "I made it for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it’s part of who they are.”

As for the scent's notes, Cher went with vanilla, a personal favorite. "I like vanilla. It’s very touchy-feely. It makes you want to hold yourself," she said. Other notes include a mix of spices and florals like bergamot, neroli, jasmine, and vetiver.

VIDEO: 4 Successful Celebrity Fragrance Lines

The fragrance's on-sale date hasn't been confirmed, but it's set to launch in fall 2019.

For now, Cher is the only person in the world who knows what it smells like. "It [the fragrance] completely expresses who I am, and I wear it every day," she says. "I know there are people who don’t want to have anything on them, but I cannot even go to that place.”