What Is Cher's Net Worth?

Cher: Iconic actress, singer, dancer, tweeter—and, as it turns out, very wealthy woman.

The 72-year-old star of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has worked in the industry for decades, amassing quite an impressive fortune along the way. In case her 130+ awards, five certified platinum albums, or lengthy IMDB page didn't hint at her fame, her stunning net worth sure does.

According to The Richest, Cher's net worth is approximately $305 million.

Tara Ziemba

The number itself is staggering, but it's not hard to see how she earned it. Cher has been working diligently in the spotlight since her teens.

Her impact on Hollywood is clear, whether through her Sonny and Cher show, her work on the silver screen in movies like Mask, Moonstruck, Mermaids, and Burlesque, her Vegas residency, or the 25 studio albums she dropped.

RELATED: Cher's Life Musical Is Officially Set for Broadway

Most recently, she's taking the lead in the Mamma Mia! sequel, alongside Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Lily James, and others.

Stuart C. Wilson

It's pretty safe to say that this will hardly be the last time we see her in the spotlight, since she seems to live there. With so many projects, we wouldn't be surprised if that $305 million swells even larger in the near future.