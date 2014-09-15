Cher-Inspired Wigs, Vintage Gowns, and Lingerie: Lady Gaga Travels the World in Style

Lady Gaga is making her way around the world on her massive artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball tour and, of course, the pop star's ensembles have yet to disappoint. Gaga arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, wearing a dazzling golden gown that featured a multitude of embellishments covering the sheer fabric, which she paired with a bejeweled blue crown (above, left). To disembark in Tel Aviv, Israel, she donned an elegant one-shoulder vintage Roberto Cavalli dress complete with chain print and matching gold belt (above, center). Later, the singer hit up Istanbul in red-hot fashion, pairing a massive Cher-inspired wig with a vibrant pajama-esque flowing robe over a black bra and ruffle-trimmed shorts (above, right).

Not only is Gaga performing across the globe while showing off her quirky and downright inventive sense of style, but the songstress is also preparing for the release of her upcoming collaborative jazz album with Tony Bennett, Cheek to Cheek, which will hit shelves Sept. 23. The musically talented pair will also star—and sing—in H&M’s to-be-released holiday campaign. Talk about one busy Gaga!

For more Lady Gaga style, check out her 28 most memorable looks ever in the gallery.