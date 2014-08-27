Chelsea Handler Says Goodbye to Chelsea Lately with Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, and Many More

Now, this is how you say goodbye to a television show. After seven years on E!, Chelsea Handler bid her off-beat talk show Chelsea Lately adieu (she'll be headed to Netflix in early 2016) and she made sure to go out on top. And by that we mean having pretty much every celebrity you can imagine stop by for the series finale, which aired on Tuesday night.

To sing a "We Are the World"-like musical number called "Goodbye to E!", Handler recruited the likes of Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Sandra Bullock, Fergie, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne, Tim Gunn, Gerard Butler, Anna Faris, Melissa McCarthy, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Alanis Morissette, LeAnn Rimes, Dave Grohl, Josh Gad, Naya Rivera, Marlee Matlin, and even Handler's ex-boyfriend 50 Cent. (Handler's good pal Bullock, alongside Aniston and Mary McCormack, brought the rapper out during an "intervention" segment earlier in the episode, which you can watch here.)

Honestly, that's just to name a few of the stars who took part in the celebration. See if you can spot all of the high-profile celebs during the hilarious, albeit un-PC (much like Handler herself) musical farewell:

