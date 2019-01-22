Chelsea Clinton and Her Husband Are Expecting Their Third Child Together
The former First Daughter confirmed the news through her signature form of correspondence: Twitter.
Another voter is coming soon to the household of former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton.
The 38-year-old and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, 41, are expecting their third child together. The politically active daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced the exciting news on Twitter Tuesday.
“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer,” she wrote.
In response to a fan’s congratulations, Chelsea revealed that her famous parents are thrilled as well.
Though she’s remained somewhat removed from the public eye since her father left office, Bill and Hillary’s only child is an active presence (and steadfast troll destroyer) on Twitter.
Clinton and Mezvinsky, who wed in 2010, welcomed daughter Charlotte, 4, in 2014 and son Aidan, 2, in 2016.
Baby Clinton Mezvinsky 2056?