Chelsea Clinton and Her Husband Are Expecting Their Third Child Together

Another voter is coming soon to the household of former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton.

The 38-year-old and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, 41, are expecting their third child together. The politically active daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced the exciting news on Twitter Tuesday.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer,” she wrote.

Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2019

In response to a fan’s congratulations, Chelsea revealed that her famous parents are thrilled as well.

Thank you! They are :) — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2019

Though she’s remained somewhat removed from the public eye since her father left office, Bill and Hillary’s only child is an active presence (and steadfast troll destroyer) on Twitter.

Hi Chris - I think the last time my mom made me do something I was 16. She asked me to change clothes (it wasn’t a request) because she thought my skirt was too short (it was). https://t.co/b58P3vggyH — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2019

Clinton and Mezvinsky, who wed in 2010, welcomed daughter Charlotte, 4, in 2014 and son Aidan, 2, in 2016.

Image zoom Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Baby Clinton Mezvinsky 2056?