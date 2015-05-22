Chelsea Clinton Is an Author! How Becoming a New Mom Inspired Her First Book

The following excerpt originally appeared on PEOPLE. To read the full article, visit people.com.

When Chelsea Clinton was in elementary school, she used to cut up the plastic rings on six packs of soda in an effort to make the world a safer place for dolphins and other marine life.

Now she's hoping to inspire a new generation of boys and girls to help save the planet, with her first book, It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going.

In the book, Clinton breaks down issues like poverty, homelessness and climate change, and shares stories of kids and teens who are making an impact in their own communities and around the world. The book, due out on Sept. 15, 2015, is for children ages 10 to 14.

"That's the age when I started tuning in more to issues I cared about and trying to make a difference," Clinton, 35, tells PEOPLE. "I loved the book 50 Simple Things Kids Can Do to Save the Earth and remember wishing there were books like that on other issues I cared about. This book is my attempt to do that for kids today."

Clinton says she started thinking about the project before she knew she was pregnant, but it was knowing that Charlotte, her 7-month-old daughter with husband Marc Mezvinsky, was on the way that got Clinton actually writing.

"I wanted my daughter to grow up in a world where kids are informed about what's happening, feel empowered to make a difference and ultimately take action on issues they care about," the former first daughter explains. "Now, being a mom, somehow I care even more intensely about trying to make that happen."

