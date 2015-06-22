Le Bernardin's Eric Ripert Shares His Favorite Rosé and the Best Way to Enjoy Truffles

Talking about culinary pleasures on the top of Aspen Mountain with three-star Michelin chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin was a delightful dip into his world. In town for the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, he answered a few questions that handily transported us to his native France, if just for a few delicious moments.

Last meal on earth? It would have to be toasted bread rubbed with olive oil and topped with shaved black truffles. I’d sprinkle it with rock salt and black pepper.

Favorite gadget? I love my knives! I have one set that I share with my family, and a Japanese set that is just for me to use.

Favorite ingredient right now? I’m very excited about sea urchin and have been crazy about it for many years. I warm them up and then serve them with a drop of melted butter and a bit of lemon juice.

What you’ll be sipping this summer? A glass of rosé from Domaine Ott. I love the bottle, the color and the minerality.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Dishes on Wine, Kitchen Bravery and "Mom Brain"