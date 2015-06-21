Snag Chef Christina Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar's Secret Ingredient

At this weekend’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, we caught up with the super baker, cookbook author and recent James Beard award-winner who is officially famous for the addictive Compost Cookie (who knew that chocolate and butterscotch chips, potato chips, pretzels, graham crackers, and coffee grounds could be such great friends)? Here she holds forth on a few of our burning culinary questions.

Last meal on earth? I’d go with a bowl of cacio e pepe [cheese and pepper pasta] and a glass of red wine. And it’s gonna end with chocolate chip cookie dough.

Favorite gadget? My Sodastream. I aerate both white and red wines because I want everything to be chilled and bubbly.

Favorite ingredient right now? Milk powder. I put it in everything from cookies to bread dough. It is my secret ingredient. You can’t really put your finger on it, it just adds an amazing dimension.

What you’ll be sipping this summer? Sangria from my Sodastream!

