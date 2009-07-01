Cheeky Guest Gifts From Tommy Hilfiger

All-American designer Tommy Hilfiger wants you to honor Independence in cheeky style. His new T-shirts are screen printed with words "Local", "Visitor", or "Unwanted House Guest"—perfect for an easy laugh at your celebratory BBQ. You can order these ironic styles from his custom screen printing boutique in East Hampton, where Molly Sims recently staked claim as a "Local". But be warned, the "Unwanted House Guest"version may not go over so well with your mother-in-law.

T-shirts, Tommy Hilfiger, $28; call 631-324-0540