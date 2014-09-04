Check Out Zosia Mamet's Platinum Blond Bob!

It must be a Girls thing! Not long after her co-star Lena Dunham revealed a bleached bowl cut, Zosia Mamet joined the platinum hair trend—and just in time for New York Fashion Week. The star unveiled her new look on Instagram last night while browsing the goods at Rebecca Minkoff's spring preview, and while it may seem like a spontaneous move, Mamet is no stranger to switching things up before a big event. At the Golden Globes in January, she chopped her lengthy layers into a bob just before walking the red carpet, and in 2013, commemorated her first role in a play by taking her dark hue to a warm honey shade.

Her second time as a blonde is a much more dramatic take on the color, but she pulls it off just as well, and we're sure her Girls character Shoshanna will come up with a few creative styling options if her past updos are any indicator.

See more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery!