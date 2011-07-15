Check Out The Trailer For Glee in 3D!

[vodpod id=Video.13105808&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

It's hard to believe that Rachel, Finn and Kurt will soon be graduating from McKinley High, but you can still see the entire group together in Glee: The 3D Concert Experience out August 12th! The movie takes Gleeks behind-the-scenes of the show's summer concert tour. You'll see backstage makeup sessions with Heather Morris (Brittany) and Naya Rivera (Santana), cast bonding time and live performances of hits like "Don't Stop Believing." If you couldn't make it to a show, be sure to check out the trailer above and sing along with your favorite high-schoolers! Tell us, will you go see Glee in 3D?

MORE GLEE!• Glee's High School Yearbook Photos• Fitness Secrets From The Glee Set