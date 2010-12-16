Check Out Stylish Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees!

And awards season begins! Just after the Golden Globe nominations came out this week, the nominees for the 17th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards, which are often considered a bellwether of the Oscars, were announced early this morning. Best Actress in a Film nominees include Jennifer Lawrence for Winter's Bone, Hilary Swank for Conviction, Natalie Portman for Black Swan, Nicole Kidman for Rabbit Hole and Annette Bening for The Kids Are All Right—we can't wait to see what they wear on the red carpet come January 30th! In the meantime, click through to see photos of memorable red carpet SAG Awards looks from this year's nominees.

