We scored a close-up glimpse of Reese Witherspoon’s engagement ring last night as she and fiancé Jim Toth cheered on the L.A. Lakers—and it's stunning. The ring, a custom-design by the William Goldberg Diamond Corporation, features a 4-carat Ashoka cut diamond set on a pave diamond-and-platinum band, reports People. The rare cut also has 62 displayed facets and rounded corners to make it extra sparkly. Nice pick, Jim!

