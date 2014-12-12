Check Out the New Trailer for Disney Pixar's Inside Out!

We are totally feeling the new Inside Out trailer, which debuted in full this week after we got a little teaser back in October. The heady premise—a look inside the voices in our mind—is actually a lot funnier than it sounds, thanks to our comedy crushes Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling, who play emotions Joy and Disgust.

The two-minute clip opens around a family dinner table, where 11-year-old Riley has a full-on tween meltdown after her parents ask her the seemingly innocuous question: “How was school?” Eye-rolling, parental threats—and hilarity—ensue.

The all-star cast also includes Bill Hader as Fear, Lewis Black as Anger, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, and Diane Lane as the mom, who thinks: “For this, we gave up that Brazilian helicopter pilot?”

Countdown the days with us until the film premieres in July 2015, and watch the full trailer in the video above!

