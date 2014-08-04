Check Out Megan Fox's Amped Up French Manicure and Nail the Edgy Look Yourself

Leave it to Megan Fox to try two nail art trends at once! At last night's premiere of her upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Los Angeles, the star showed off one seriously chic manicure, combining the half moon and black french tip designs in one look. To add a rock n' roll edge to her white-hot ensemble, Fox went with an ebony-on-nude color combo, topping off her intricately painted nails with a Kwiat black onyx and diamond ring (above).

Want to try Fox's mirrored moon mani at home? Pick up a pack of French tip guides (Orly, $5; orlybeauty.com) to make the effect easy to achieve. After your nude base color is completely dry, place the stickers onto the upper and lower portion of your nail, and swipe the black or darker color on top. Apply multiple coats to the end of the nail to create contrast. When the polish is totally dry, remove the stickers to reveal crisp, rounded lines.

