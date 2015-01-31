Check Out Bella Hadid's Wild New Hair Color

Image zoom Venturelli/GC Images, Instagram/ bellahadid

Looks like Nicole Richie isn’t the only one thinking pink! Breakout model Bella Hadid, whom you may recognize as Gigi Hadid’s younger sister, is the latest star to experiment with the daring pastel shade.

Leaving her naturally brunette strands behind in favor of the cotton candy hue, the 18-year-old was sure to loop her fans in on the major change—she posed for a gorgeous Polaroid on Instagram (above) and offered an even clearer look on Twitter (is it just us or does she bear a striking resemblance to Jennifer Lawrence?).

And from what we can gather, this was no DIY dye job. Hadid’s long locks were in the trusted hands of one of our favorite hair guru’s, Oribe Canales.

Inspired to follow suit? Check out our gallery for even more ways to try the trend before you hit the salon!

