This Cindy Crawford-Approved Beauty Brand is FINALLY Coming To Sephora

Your Sephora beauty hauls just got so much better: On Sept. 14, Charlotte Tilbury will be available at Sephora locations nationwide.

For fans of the brand, the lack of Charlotte Tillbury on Sephora's shelves always felt like a missed opportunity, so this development is a huge win or those who regularly shop Sephora and continuously empty jars of celebrity makeup artist's cult-classic Magic Cream. Considering the brand has stolen the hearts of celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Sofia Vergara, and many more, its spot among other classic beauty brands in the Sephora aisles is definitely well deserved.

As you can imagine, Charlotte Tillbury's eponymous brand founder is just as excited as you are.

"I am SO thrilled to be extending my partnership with a brand who not only inspires fearlessness and empowerment in ALL, but who also shares my passion, innovative spirit, and mission to give everyone the confidence to achieve their dreams through the power and magic of makeup," she wrote in a statement. "For me, Sephora was a natural partnership because of the amazing synergy between our brands. Two revolutionary, beauty expert, tech-forward, rule-breaking, educational playgrounds, brands of firsts, coming together to share even more makeup magic with the world!!"

RELATED: I Will Stop Buying Coffee to Afford This $195 Foundation

Courtesy

Check out the gondola pic above: It's your sneak peek of what the Charlotte Tilbury set-up will look like in your local Sephora. The most exciting part is the section dedicated to Charlotte Tilbury's most popular products. Magic Cream, the Filmstar Highlighter/Bronzer Palette, and the Matte Revolution Lipsticks will all make appearances, obvi.

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait until Sept. 14 to score Charlotte Tillbury at Sephora, but that cloud has a silver lining: now you have over a month to save up for multiple purchases.