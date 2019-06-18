Amal Clooney Inspired One of the Shades in Charlotte Tilbury’s New Lipstick Collection

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

In 2016, Charlotte Tilbury released Hot Lips, a collection of lipsticks named after the famous women that inspire her. These lipsticks caught fans' attention because of their A-list shade names, but they were also made for a great cause. A portion of the proceeds from Hot Lips went to Women for Women International, an organization that provides educational resources and financial guidance to women in war-torn countries.

Now, three years later, Hot Lips 2.0 is here. For this second edition of lipsticks, Tilbury looked to 11 iconic women and men for shade inspiration, and upped the charitable pledge. She's vowed to donate £1 million (1.3 million) to charitable partner Women for Women International.

RELATED: How Charlotte Tilbury Used Fashion, Friends, and a Lot of Foundation to Create an Empire

When bottling up "DNA of 11 iconic, world-changing people" for these new shades, Tilbury made inclusively a priority. "When I created this range, I wanted to create a new color world for everyone – looking for gaps in the color spectrum and mixing the most nuanced, super flattering, super wearable shades!," she said in a press release. "These shades have super powers, they look incredible on everyone! I always envision the color and texture, and how they complement each other to make the shade even more unique and incredible.”

After teasing the shades on social media for weeks, Tilbury has now revealed which stars have been given the lipstick treatment. Available June 20 for $37, Amazing Amal, a soft, berry-pink (not unlike the Tilbury lipsticks Amal Clooney has worn on the red carpet) is a standout. Along with Enigmatic Edward, a hydrating clear lip lipstick named after British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Image zoom Courtesy $37 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Also in the mix is Viva La Vergara (Sofia Vergara), Dancefloor Princess (Kylie Minogue), Red Hot Susan (Susan Sarandon), Carina's Star (Carina Lau), Glowing Jen (Jennifer Aniston), JK Magic (JK Rowling), Angel Alessandra (Alessandra Ambrosio), Patsy Red (Patsy Tilbury), and In Love with Olivia (Olivia Palermo).

Check out all of the Hot Lips 2 shades swatched below:

Image zoom Courtesy

What also makes this collection special is the actual lipstick tubes. Tilbury packaged the new shades in five different bullets with designs inspired by her love of fashion, Hollywood, rock'n'roll, and magic.

They're also refillable. For the first time ever, you can mix and match your desired shade to bullet and get refills ($25 each) exclusively at charlottetilbury.com.

VIDEO: Beauty School: The 3D Lip

Consider this a very good excuse to buy a new lipstick (or two).

The Hot Lips 2 Collection launches June 20 at charlottetilbury.com and June 27 at select retailers.