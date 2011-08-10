Charlotte Ronson for Sephora: See the Photos!

Charlotte Ronson is breaking into beauty! The designer has teamed up with Sephora to launch a cosmetics line just in time for fall. Ronson named her makeup shades after celebrity pals like Drea de Matteo and Nicole Richie. "I've always designed for girls who believe less is more, and I've stayed true to my aesthetic in this collection," the designer said in a statement. Ronson's collection is priced from $14-$28 and includes color cosmetics like lipgloss and eye shadow, as well as a hair texturizing spray and chic makeup bags. Charlotte Ronson Beauty will be available at Sephora starting in September, but you can get a sneak peek at the line by clicking through our gallery now!