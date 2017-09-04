How Charlotte and George Felt This Morning

Samir Hussein/WireImage

As the world rejoices over Kate Middleton and Prince William's news that they're expecting baby number three, we ask ourselves: How are babies one and two coping with the news? Are they similarly elated? Confused? Or, also wishing they could return to the womb? There's no predicting how kids will deal with the arrival of a new, tiny family member, so in honor of the twosome's possible reactions, we've rounded up all the best photos of our favorite royals having, you know, feelings. 

1 of 5 James Whatling/Getty

Confusion

Charlotte: "I don't even know what to say to this."

George: "Is the baby going to live over there?" 

2 of 5 Chris Jackson/Getty

Despair

Charlotte: "I thought I was the royal baby?!"

3 of 5 Chris Jackson/Getty

Mourning

George: "I can't believe you're doing this to me AGAIN!" 

4 of 5 Mark Cuthbert/Getty

Resignation

"Oy." 

5 of 5 Samir Hussein/WireImage

More questions

"Do we really have to share our toys?" 

