Charlize Theron's New Favorite Sweet Treat

Don't let her statuesque physique fool you, Charlize Theron has a secret sweet tooth and we got the scoop her new favorite treat—Candy Cakes NYC! The delicious mini-sized cupcakes are custom made with fillings of your favorite candies including Snickers, Oreos and Reese's Pieces. "I loved the vanilla cake with chocolate icing and Reese's Pieces inside. It's the perfect amount of chocolate, peanut butter and vanilla," raved Theron. The bite-sized treats are $25 a dozen and cake flavors include chocolate, vanilla and red velvet.

Feeling guilty about over-indulging in these delicious cupcakes? Make yourself feel better with a good deed: buy Charlize's charity tee! All proceeds benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.