Charlize Theron Just Hinted That She May Make an Appearance in the Wonder Woman Sequel

Can it be? Because the Wonder Woman sequel isn’t shaping up to be incredible enough already, recent reports out of San Diego Comic-Con suggest that one of Hollywood’s most badass leading ladies will be joining the cast.

Charlize Theron was featured on the “Icon Edition” of Entertainment Weekly’s “Women Who Kick Ass” panel, hosted by Sara Vilkomerson, over the weekend. During the discussion, Vilkomerson announced that even though Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins—who also wrote and directed Monster, the 2003 film that earned Theron an Oscar—couldn’t attend, she had written the actress a note.

“Getting to work with Charlize and what we did together will always be remembered as a great high point of my life. She’s a tremendous person, talent, artist, and actor, but also a wonderful and incredibly unique spirit who brings that dynamism to every part she plays,” Jenkins wrote, bringing Theron nearly to tears, according to Hello Giggles. “She’s hard, yet soft, tough, yet yielding. It was a wonderful and rare gift and I can’t wait to work with my friend again one day.”

When Vilkomerson suggested that working with Jenkins again could mean going full Amazon, Theron seemed more than down, leading fans to believe she was hinting at an appearance in the Wonder Woman sequel.

"Now that we've, in our separate ways warmed up, we're gonna do it," she said. "Yeah. Look I would love to work with her again. I had such an incredible time. I trusted her from the first time I met her. That's a big thing for an actor, to be able to trust your director that way and she just never disappointed...She's incredible so to see her have this moment, I just feel incredibly happy for her."

So, can we make this happen ASAP or what?