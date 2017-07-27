Charlize Theron Using the 'Atomic Blonde' Snapchat Lens Is So Meta

Charlize Theron is an early adopter of the Atomic Blonde Snapchat lens, so all is right with the world. On Wednesday evening, the indefatigable badass posted a snap that showed her playing around with the thematic new lens.

Wearing a black tank top and a cherry-red manicure, the star stepped into her Atomic Blonde character's virtual hairstyle and oversize shades, while rocking out to some sick electro beats.

"So meta, right?" Theron captioned the snap, before encouraging fans to "go get your blonde on" with the newly launched lens.

So meta, right? Our #AtomicBlonde Snapchat lens is out today, so go get your blonde on! A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

If this will give us a dose of the actress's Atomic Blonde style, we're in. In the summer blockbuster, Theron's character Lorraine positively drips in Dior—and even kills a bad guy using one of the brand's red stilettos.

And for red-carpet events tied to the film, Charlize worked with superstar stylist Leslie Fremar to channel Lorraine with edgy, empowering looks. (Fact: there is nothing hotter than this bra top.)

Now if you'll excuse us, we have some selfies to take.