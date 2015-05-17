Charlize Theron Slays the Red Carpet at the 2015 Life Ball

Charlize Theron isn't only a super-heroine on the big screen (ahem, Mad Max: Fury Road). The award-winning actress is also killer on the red carpet. Case in point: she made a knockout entrance at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Mad Max dressed poured in a sunshine-yellow Christian Dior Couture gown. She slayed the carpet game again at the Life Ball in Vienna on Saturday night, but did an about-face in this slightly gothic red and black look with sheer skirt. With Sean Penn on her arm, Theron was right in line with the gala's look—the theme this year was inspired by the Roman festival "Ver Sanctum" or "Holy Spring."

