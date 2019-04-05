How to Date Charlize Theron, According to Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron wants to be clear: She's very single, and very ready to mingle.

On Thursday night, the actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight during an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where she said she was ready to be dating again.

"I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up," she said. "I'm shockingly available."

Theron was at CinemaCon promoting her latest movie, Long Shot, which she stars in with Seth Rogen.

After Rogen added that Theron is "out there" and ready for a date, she insisted, "I've made it very clear."

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Theron was last publicly in a relationship with Sean Penn, whom she began dating in 2013. The two split in 2015, so it hasn't exactly been 10 years since Theron's been on a date, but we'll forgive the exaggeration.

Before that, she was in a long-term relationship with Stuart Townsend (who she met on the set of the 2002 film Trapped), before they broke up in 2010.

Earlier this year, she was rumoured to have been dating Brad Pitt, though she quashed that gossip when she declared on The Ellen Degeneres Show in February that she was single.

It just goes to show that dating isn't easy, even when you're Charlize Theron. Sigh.