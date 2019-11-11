Charlize Theron Ditched Her Bowl Cut for Another Short Hairstyle 

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

It's impossible to name a hairstyle Charlize Theron has tried that hasn't looked amazing. Throughout 2019, the actress has delivered hit after hairstyle hit, from the classic dark chocolate brown blunt bob she debuted at the Oscars, to the surprisingly cool bowl cut she got this summer, which completely changed the crop's reputation.

And now, Theron has switched things up again with another short style. On Friday, Nov. 9 the actress was honored at the American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, and turned to her go-to stylist Adir Abergel for a new cut ahead of the event.

"Always love changing up this humans hair. New color. Swept back. New vibe," Abergel captioned the Instagram post of Theron's look. The stylist turned the actress' circular cut into a layered pixie, which he swept back.

When Abergel originally gave Theron her bowl cut in the summer, he turned to '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista for inspiration. And if you ask us, this look channels the decade's supermodels, too.

On top of the new cut, Abergel mentions Theron has a fresh hair color. The actress' hair is now a soft buttery blonde, quite a contrast from the cool "wheaty blonde" highlights she was wearing with her bowl cut. Since Abergel tagged celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham in his post, we're betting this blonde shade is her work.

With this swept-back look, it seems like Theron's hair isn't all one length anymore. However, this isn't the first time Abergel has switched up the actress' short hair. Since her initial bowl cut, Abergel has parted her hair off to the side and slicked it back, proving that this length can be extremely versatile.

When short hair looks this good, it's no wonder we get closer and closer to trying out the cut ourselves every time Abergel styles Theron's hair.