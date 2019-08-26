Charlize Theron Shared a Rare Photo of Her Daughter During a Family Getaway

Chameleonic actress Charlize Theron gave us a rare glimpse into her family life on Sunday, sharing a photo of her eldest child during a family vacation.

Theron posted a photo on Instagram of 7-year-old Jackson picking apples from an orchard in a red patterned dress, writing, "We don’t wanna leaves ." (Celebrities — they love bad puns just like us!)

The actress is mostly private about her family, and has elected not to share photos of her children's faces on social media. The last photo she posted of her kids was a 2016 snap of their hands, along with a message about World Adoption Day.

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012, and adopted her second child, 3-year-old August, in 2015. Though she keeps her children out of the public eye, she has spoken about them in interviews. When asked about Jackson's gender earlier this year, she told Daily Mail that her eldest child identifies as a girl.

“I thought she was a boy, too, until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said: I am not a boy!” she said at the time.

"I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive," she added. "They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide. My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be."