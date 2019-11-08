Charlize Theron Wore 8 Prosthetics to Play Megyn Kelly in Bombshell

Bombshell hasn't even been released in theaters yet, but much has already been made over Charlize Theron's transformation in the upcoming movie.

To play former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, Theron wore a whopping eight prosthetics on her face, designed by special effects makeup artist Kazu Hiro.

"It's really hard to get him to do new stuff," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I did a lot of begging and he came on and designed eight [prosthetic] pieces for me. Two of them basically covered my entire eyelids. It was very intricate work. Intricate work where you still need to be able to do what you need to do, like blink."

Theron also discussed the importance of the story at the center of Bombshell, that of the female employees at Fox News who exposed CEO Roger Ailes's sexual harassment.

"The story itself was very familiar and one that in the recent couple of years we've had so much attention brought to by movements like #MeToo and Time's Up," Theron told THR. "History has just repeated itself when it comes to women and their fight for equal rights, whether it's the pay gap, or not wanting to be abused by power, or being threatened that their ambition is going to be used against them."

Also starring in Bombshell are Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as a fictional composite character, Kayla Pospisil.

In 2016, Carlson sued Ailes for sexual harassment; she later settled with Fox for $20 million. Kelly chronicled her experiences in her 2016 memoir, Settle for More.

The movie hits theaters Dec. 20.