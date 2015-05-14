Charlize Theron Shuts Down the Cannes Red Carpet in a Stunning Yellow Gown

All we can say is wow. Charlize Theron stunned at today's premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road during the the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival, as she glided down the red carpet accompanied by her beau Sean Penn.

For the occasion, the actress donned an eye-catching sunshine yellow Christian Dior Couture gown that featured a sculptured scoop neck and flowing train. She completed her look with dazzling Chopard jewels, a glamorous updo, and barely-there makeup. This is one movie star moment we won't forget anytime soon.

RELATED: Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron Leave Our Hearts Pounding in New Mad Max: Fury Road Trailer

But Theron wasn't the only well-dressed star at the event—Check out what Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore, Michelle Rodriguez, and more stars wore in our gallery.

PHOTOS: The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2015 Cannes Film Festival