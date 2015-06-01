Charlize Theron Stuns in a Sexy Cutout Dress at the 2015 Critics' Choice TV Awards 

Is it just us or is Charlize Theron on a fashion roll? The Mad Max: Fury Road actress looked completely gorgeous at tonight’s 2015 Critics’ Choice Television Awards, as she presented her good friend Seth MacFarlane with the Louis XIII Genius Award. Dressed in a sexy black cutout dress complete with a daring side slit, Theron showed off her sculpted legs and toned physique on stage, but it wasn’t just her stunning ensemble and killer figure that wowed the crowd.

While she presented the honor to MacFarlane, she couldn’t help but get in a few well-timed jabs at the successful writer-producer. From ribbing him on his single status and reminding everyone that he is available if “anybody doesn't mind being offended” to teasing him that their movie A Million Ways to Die in the West was a “$40 million excuse to make out with me,” these two might possibly be our new favorite Hollywood BFFs.

