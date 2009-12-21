Charlize Theron Designs for TOMS

Charlize Theron has teamed up with Toms shoes on a charitable limited-edition shoe for the holidays. Inspired by the African baobab tree, the proceeds from the orange or dark blue vegan canvas slip-on will benefit the Charlize Theron African Outreach Project. "I'm thrilled to have Toms Shoes as a partner," Theron said. "It's exciting that we're able to come together in such a cool and creative way to bring attention to the needs of many South African Youth." The $54 charitable shoes are available now at tomsshoes.com.

 Joyann King