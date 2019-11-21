Charlize Theron Said She Was Called Out for Gaining Weight for a Role

Charlize Theron's ability to transform into a role is truly unmatched — but she says not everyone was always so complimentary of her commitment to her work.

In a producers roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron recalled some of the feedback she received when she gained weight for her Oscar-winning role in Monster. Theron, who produced the movie in addition to starring in it, began by explaining that at one point during production, she felt the need to "step in" when it came to financing.

"I think the financiers actually thought they were basically paying for a hot lesbian movie with me and Christina Ricci," she said. "And knowing what [director] Patty [Jenkins] wanted to do with it, I knew that we were going to come up against things. There were a lot of fights."

One of those fights, she said, was over the physical transformation she underwent to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

"As soon as I started gaining weight, I had one of the financiers call me up," she recalled. "Actually, his wife saw me, and she was like, 'Did you see Charlize? Have you seen what she looks like?' And I got that call, like, 'What's going on with that?'"

Not only was the financier concerned over her weight, he was also upset that she, while playing a serial killer, "never smiled" and looked "so angry" and "horrible."

Theron then went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress for the role, so clearly we know who won in the end.