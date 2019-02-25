Charlize Theron Hasn’t Had This Hair Color in Over a Decade

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Some say you should avoid dramatically changing your hair color before a big event. After all, what if something goes horribly wrong? Well, Charlize Theron is not one of those people because she showed up at the 2019 Oscars as a brunette, a major switch up from her signature icy blonde bob.

While Theron has been a brunette in the past, it has literally been almost decade since she’s gone this dark, save one particularly special redhead moment she had in 2007.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In addition to her major hair color change, she enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel and chopped off a few inches from her bob. Her new cut is slightly asymmetrical in length and falls right above her chin. Abergel styled it in a classic smooth blowout with an eye-catching deep side part.

VIDEO: Right Now: Charlize Theron 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

But Theron wasn’t the only former blonde that debuted a dramatic new hair look at the Oscars. Emilia Clarke ditched her Daenerys Targaryen blonde for a chestnut brunette shade on the red carpet, too.

If you’re feeling like going darker for spring, take this as a sign that it’s time to give in to the temptation.