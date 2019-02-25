Charlize Theron Hasn’t Had This Hair Color in Over a Decade
Some say you should avoid dramatically changing your hair color before a big event. After all, what if something goes horribly wrong? Well, Charlize Theron is not one of those people because she showed up at the 2019 Oscars as a brunette, a major switch up from her signature icy blonde bob.
While Theron has been a brunette in the past, it has literally been almost decade since she’s gone this dark, save one particularly special redhead moment she had in 2007.
In addition to her major hair color change, she enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel and chopped off a few inches from her bob. Her new cut is slightly asymmetrical in length and falls right above her chin. Abergel styled it in a classic smooth blowout with an eye-catching deep side part.
VIDEO: Right Now: Charlize Theron 2019 Oscars Red Carpet
But Theron wasn’t the only former blonde that debuted a dramatic new hair look at the Oscars. Emilia Clarke ditched her Daenerys Targaryen blonde for a chestnut brunette shade on the red carpet, too.
If you’re feeling like going darker for spring, take this as a sign that it’s time to give in to the temptation.