Charlize Theron Just Made Her Bowl Cut Look Even Cooler 

Charlize Theron has the uncanny ability to make any hairstyle or color look chic. From wavy blonde bobs to chocolate brown bangs, the chameleon-like star has proven time and time again that she looks amazing with any hair length. So, if anyone is going to make the bowl cut look cool, it's going to be Theron. And that's exactly what the Bombshell star did when she chopped all of her hair off into the polarizing cut at the end of this summer.

Since Theron's hairstylist Adir Abergel initially cut her hair, they've been doing the most with the actress' shorter length. From textured, piece-y styles to faking side-swept bangs by sweeping her forehead-grazing pieces to the side, her hairstyles have erased all the middle school memories I have of bowl cuts.

Now, Theron has managed to make the bowl cut look even cooler, thanks to the slicked-back style Abergel gave the actress for ELLE's Women in Hollywood event last night.

Abergel shared the star's latest hairstyle on Instagram. He revealed in the post's caption that he was going for an androgynous vibe when styling Theron's hair for the event. Her side-part and slick, pushed-back layers remind us of '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista, who was also the inspiration behind the star's initial bowl cut. It's also further proof that even though a bowl cut is a bold look, you still have styling options whenever you're in the mood to switch things up.

Whether or not Theron's short hair has made you pro-bowl cut or not, there's no denying how amazing the style looks on her. And we're dying to see how she wears the cut next.