Charlize Theron Just Got a Bowl Haircut — and It's Absolutely Glorious

The bowl cut gets a bad rap — it's the style associated with those cringe-worthy elementary school photos of kids whose mothers got crafty in the kitchen when it was time for a haircut. But here to change everyone's opinion on the decidedly uncool chop is Charlize Theron.

Over the weekend, the actress bravely took the plunge and brought her bob into bowl cut territory. On Instagram, Theron posted a photo of herself rocking a short layer of fringe that neatly wrapped around the entirety of her head. She added some dimension with honey highlights.

Reprising her role as cyber-terrorist Cipher in the Fast & Furious film franchise, Charlize captioned the glamour shot: "She’s baaaaack #Fast9." However, we're hoping her new look endures beyond the action flick's release date.

According to Adir Abergel, the man responsible for Charlize's glorious cut, he was inspired by "early images" of '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista shot by photographer Peter Lindbergh, and there's definitely a resemblance between Charlize's freshly shorn locks and the pixie cut that defined Linda's career.

As of late, Charlize isn't the only one on a mission to resurrect the maligned haircut. Last month, fashion icon Celine Dion appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar with a similar sleek 'do. Meanwhile, Kaia Gerber and other models wore pastel bowl-cut wigs during Fendi's AW19 Couture show.

It's a slow build, but the bowl cut might just be the next big hair trend for fall.