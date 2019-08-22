People Are Freaking Out at How Unrecognizable Charlize Theron Looks in the Bombshell Trailer
Megyn Kelly, is that you?
Thanks to a team of professional makeup artists, facial prosthetics, and a set of very convincing wigs, the new trailer for Bombshell looks more like a documentary than a feature film. Charlize Theron, who stars as Megyn Kelly, looks exactly like the real deal — judging by just how much Hollywood loves a transformation, it looks like she's headed for another awards season full of major acclaim.
Bombshell is a dramatic take on the Roger Ailes sexual harassment cases at Fox News — only the events are being shown from the female employees' perspective. In addition to Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie also star, playing Gretchen Carlson and Kayla Pospisil, respectively. While anyone keeping up with the news cycle is familiar with Carlson and Kelly, Pospisil may not strike a chord. That's because she's not a real person; producers created her just for the movie. Nonetheless, Theron and Kidman are at the top of their prosthetic game (they've got plenty of experience with Monster and The Hours on their IMDb pages), making for what could be a trip down to the uncanny valley.
According to Huffington Post, the flick is set to be a "revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it."
Twitter didn't hold anything back. After a peek at the trailer, viewers were all taken aback by just how much Theron looks like Kelly. Hollywood magic is at it again, leaving Twitter "shook." Many simply "could not" deal with the visual confusion of seeing a faux Megyn Kelly.
In 2016, Carlson sued Ailes for sexual harassment, which forced him to resign and opened the floodgates for many more women to step forward with similar accusations. Carlson settled with 21st Century Fox for a reported $20 million and Kelly chronicled her experience in her 2016 memoir, Settle for More. Bombshell arrives in theaters this December.