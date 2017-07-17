Charlize Theron Wows in Just a Bra at the Atomic Blonde Premiere in Berlin

Charlize Theron just took the lingerie trend to a whole new level. The actress hit the red carpet for the world premiere of her new movie Atomic Blonde in Berlin, Germany, and the 41-year-old stunner looked absolutely amazing in a bold and sexy Dior look.

For the premiere, Theron skipped the shirt and opted to show off her toned abs in just a bralette from the French designer. The white top featured the brand's logo along the straps and below the bust. She paired the bra with a matching white mini skirt, also by Dior. For her accessories, Theron kept with the monochrome theme, pairing the look with white pumps and glittering diamond studs and matching bracelet.

While her ensemble was definitely enough to catch anyone's eye, she kept the sex appeal going with a bold makeup look. Theron complemented her all-white ensemble with red lipstick that added a nice pop of color. She balanced the bright lip with a subtle cat eye. Beachy waves finished everything off, completing the very sexy look.

Theron took to Instagram to thank her team and her fans for making the world premiere such a special night. "Tonight was...beyond words. Thank you Berlin for an incredible world premiere!!! And a huge thanks to my amazing team who created this look @lesliefremar@francescatolot @enzoangileri#AtomicBlonde," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her from the premiere.