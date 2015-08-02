Charlize Theron Welcomes Baby Girl August into Her Family

Charlize Theron has adopted a second child, a daughter named August.

The actress worked with an adoption agency and gained custody of the baby, an African-American girl born in the United States, in July, PEOPLE has confirmed. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Theron adopted her older child, now 3½-year-old son Jackson, in 2012.

As the Mad Max: Fury Road star told Ryan Seacrest in March of that year, “It’s been amazing, the amount of emails and congratulations. Everyone’s just been so lovely—it’s been really nice.”

