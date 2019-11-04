Charlize Theron Just Resurrected 2004's Most Popular Red Carpet Trend

We should’ve known that the woman who harnesses the power to make a bowl cut look chic would also be the one to put a stylish twist on one of the early aughts’ most cringe-worthy trends.

The Bombshell star arrived at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday wearing a long sheer Alexander McQueen tunic embellished with silver thread and glass stones, lending the illusion of dozens of dangling earrings hanging from the piece. She wore the tunic (which fell below her knees) over (OVER!) a set of long flared trousers, studded matching platform sandals, and an embellished clutch.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

If this look doesn’t send you spiraling into a dark hole filled with chunky highlights, gaucho pants, and a never-ending loop of The O.C. seasons 1 and 2, we’ll assume you were born after 2004. In the early 2000s, a dress-over-pants was aspirational, edgy, and beloved of Hilary Duff.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Image zoom Ray Mickshaw/Getty Images

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Theron made the style her own, so much so that we’d actually consider revisiting the trend? This woman’s power is boundless.