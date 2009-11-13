Charlie's Angels Revived, Plus Win a Haute Trip to Miami

LUNCHTIME LINKS!1. Apparently you can put a price on iconic style—Sotheby's is auctioning off pieces from Audrey Hepburn's wardrobe, including the iconic Givenchy gown she wore in Paris When It Sizzles. [Cocoperez.com]

2. Next to join Prabal Gurung's celebrity fan club—Oprah! The mega-mogul wears a fabulous red gown of his design on her magazine's December cover! [Stylecaster.com]

3. Break out that tropical caftan! Shopbop is giving you a chance to win a trip for two to Miami, plus a $1,000 Shopbop shopping spree—bikini purchase a must! [Shopbop.com]

4. JCPenney at your service. The department store is rolling out the red carpet for Black Friday, where lucky Facebook winners will receive a shopping butler, $500 gift card, personal stylist, gift-wrapping assistant and limo transport! [StyleList.com]

5. Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Madonna are showing us their high-fashion panties thanks to Dolce & Gabbana's see-through lace dress. [Redcarpet-fashionawards.com]

6. "Hello, Charlie!" The iconic '70s sitcom, Charlie's Angels, is being revived and modern-day Angel, Drew Barrymoore, is set to produce it. [JustJared.com]