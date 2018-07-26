Meet the Cast of the New Charlie's Angels Reboot

Charlie’s Angels is getting the modern update we’ve been waiting for since Cameron Diaz mounted a mechanical bull in Full Throttle.

The ultimate girl power trio, which was birthed in a ‘70s TV series, tailored its voice for an early-aughts film franchise, and rose again in Minka Kelly-led serial form only to burn out 8 episodes later, is finally, finally making its comeback.

Director Elizabeth Banks’s 2019 film adaptation is set to star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the franchise’s titular angels, who answer to handler Bosley, played by Banks herself.

Scroll down below for a briefing on America’s new dream team.

Kristen Stewart

Though she ultimately rose to prominence as the star of teen vampire franchise Twilight, Stewart’s career has taken more of an indie route in the past few years. Since abandoning Bella Swan, Kristen’s earned acclaim for her performances in films like Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper.

Naomi Scott

2019 is gearing up to be a major year for the 25-year-old Brit, who’s also slated to play the role of Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin adaptation. Today, Scott’s perhaps best known for her role as Kimberly (the pink ranger) in the 2017 Power Rangers film.

Ella Balinska

A relative newcomer, the 21-year-old has held starring roles in a host of films based in the U.K.

Elizabeth Banks

The actress/producer/director extraordinaire has three Emmy nominations under her belt and, in addition to directing and starring in the new Charlie’s Angels, will also produce the film alongside her Brownstone Productions partner (and husband!) Max Handelman.