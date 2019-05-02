There Was a Charlie's Angels Reunion Today

Hollywood's Walk of Fame got a brand-new star today and the Charlie's Angels that we all know and love came out to celebrate one of their own. Lucy Liu got the honors, but her pals Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Demi Moore came out to celebrate the major milestone, providing us all with a reminder that the new flock of angels has a lot to live up to. Variety reports that the new star is just one reason that Liu is in the spotlight. She's starring in and directing a new streaming series, Why Women Kill, and has a new deal with ABC for an anthology series.

Barrymore kept it casual in a printed dress and Diaz wore jeans and an ivory blazer. Much like Madison Lee, her character in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Moore upped the sex appeal with deep-V fit-and-flare dress. Barrymore and Diaz didn't speak at the ceremony, but Moore took to the mic to congratulate her co-star, who brought her family to the event, including her son.

"Lucy continues to surprise me with her courage and fearless determination, seeing obstacles as mere stepping stones on the path to where you wanna go," Moore said. "I am so happy to be here, it really is an absolute pleasure to stand up here. There is no one more deserving of this honor than you."

When it was her turn to address the crowd, Liu thanked her friends, family, and everyone who has supported her through her long career — fans included.

"I am completely overwhelmed by the love and support of my friends, family, my fans," Liu said. "Even though this star has my name on it, it is the result of the hard work of many brilliant writers, directors, actors, and crew who elevated me and helped me shine."

In a profile for Variety, she added that while she was still trying to break into the industry, she was battling with diversity issues that still continue.

"Everyone was willing to have me on their roster, but not commit to me because they didn't know, realistically, how many auditions I could get," Liu said. "The challenge from the beginning was just the diversity and 'We don't really know what to do with you' and 'There's not going to be a lot of work for you.'"

However, she did say that there are certain places where it's a little bit easier, like theater. Liu actually did some theater work during her time at the University of Michigan. She says that there's still a long way to go, but that in the three decades that she's worked, she's seen some change.

"As much as things are starting to progress and change, it's still kind of a question mark. 'This person can't be the mother of this kid because she's Caucasian.' In the theater, I think it's a little more acceptable and they have that ability and nobody really questions it, but I think television is still committed to what's traditionally seen as families," she said.

Liu added that the role of Watson has been a huge deal for her both personally and professionally. "It was really a great thing to be a part of this because Watson was not just a woman, but she was also Asian and it wasn't ever really discussed," she said of her Elementary role. "She was just there and of value."