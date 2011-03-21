Charlie’s Angels First Look: Minka Kelly, Rachel Taylor, Annie Ilonzeh on Set!

Charlie’s Angels are back! ABC is filming a pilot of the show in Miami right now, starring a new set of Angels: Rachael Taylor, Annie Ilonzeh, and Minka Kelly. “There's something about girls kicking ass that just appeals to my personal taste at the moment," Taylor told TV Guide. The women will play a former Marine weapons expert, con artist, and a martial artist, EW reports. Drew Barrymore is one of the show’s executive producers, familiar with the franchise as she starred in two Angels movies in 2000 and 2003. It’s still unknown if the show will get picked up by the network, though with this early preview from on set, it looks like the coordinating outfits are already fun to watch. Check out more photos in the gallery.