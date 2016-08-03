Where Is Selena Gomez in Charlie Puth's "We Don't Talk Anymore" Music Video?

Charlie Puth just released the music video for his catchy Selena Gomez collaboration "We Don't Talk Anymore," and to everyone's surprise, the "Hands to Myself" songstress doesn't make an appearance in the clip.

Disappointed Selenators aside, the good news is that the brand-new music video is everything we want in a breakup anthem. "We Don't Talk Anymore" features a split screen of a couple—Puth and a brunette who is a dead ringer for Gomez—trying to move on with their daily lives post-breakup.

The video illustrates the stages of a moving on that anyone who's gone through a tough split can relate to: the desire to text the other person, the nostalgic trips down memory lane, and the temptation to meet someone new and forget about the past flame. The clip ends with the former couple wanting to text each other at the end of the day, but both deciding not to reach out.

RELATED: Watch Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth Perform Their Duet "We Don't Talk Anymore" Live for the First Time

When asked about the 24-year-old pop star's absence in the music video on Twitter, Puth cryptically responded, "Because we don't talk anymore."

Watch the whole video above!