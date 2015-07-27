The 15 Hottest Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Charlie Hunnam From the Set of King Arthur

Charlie Hunnam is a man who needs no introduction, but we'll never pass up an opportunity to wax poetic about the actor. And ever since we saw his newest cover for Entertainment Weekly, where Hunnam looks smolderingly sexy and just a bit dirty (in a good way, of course) as the eponymous character from King Arthur, we haven't been able to stop thinking about him. Although we'll have to wait until next summer to catch the flick when it hits theaters (sigh), we can see a bit more of the star in character right now—the film's director, Guy Ritchie, has documented quite a bit of the filming, including lots of photos of the Sons of Anarchy alum, on his Instagram. So, to kick off your Monday morning on a very high note, we present to you the best behind-the-scenes photos of Charlie Hunnam from the set of King Arthur. You're welcome.

First day on KORT. A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Mar 10, 2015 at 1:43pm PDT

Charlie speaking to his only friend #KORT #KingArthur A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on May 12, 2015 at 9:37am PDT

And Charlie fed his little boy too much porridge A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on May 14, 2015 at 2:22pm PDT

Time to bounce on mummy's knee A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on May 14, 2015 at 2:40pm PDT

He's trying A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on May 22, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

Directing witch way to look A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jun 10, 2015 at 10:09am PDT

That's a good wall, 2000 years old, Londinium A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jun 16, 2015 at 12:30pm PDT

Some of the team A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jun 20, 2015 at 5:39am PDT

Waiting for the snow A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jun 26, 2015 at 1:02pm PDT

We've landed in a strange land A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jul 3, 2015 at 12:05pm PDT

Taking my brother out for the day, he enjoys a good walk, bless. A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jul 3, 2015 at 12:10pm PDT

So I used to like brown, but now I feel orange coming on, where did you get that jacket Charlie? A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jul 4, 2015 at 10:35am PDT

It's a long way down A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jul 10, 2015 at 3:29am PDT

Lunch at 10,000 feet A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jul 8, 2015 at 8:04am PDT

He's got a good shape that Charlie, last shot together. A photo posted by Guy Ritchie (@guyritchie) on Jul 10, 2015 at 3:37am PDT

RELATED: Charlie Hunnam Is Smolderingly Sexy on the New Cover of Entertainment Weekly