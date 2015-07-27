The 15 Hottest Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Charlie Hunnam From the Set of King Arthur

Instagram/@guyritchie
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 27, 2015 @ 8:00 am

Charlie Hunnam is a man who needs no introduction, but we'll never pass up an opportunity to wax poetic about the actor. And ever since we saw his newest cover for Entertainment Weekly, where Hunnam looks smolderingly sexy and just a bit dirty (in a good way, of course) as the eponymous character from King Arthur, we haven't been able to stop thinking about him. Although we'll have to wait until next summer to catch the flick when it hits theaters (sigh), we can see a bit more of the star in character right now—the film's director, Guy Ritchie, has documented quite a bit of the filming, including lots of photos of the Sons of Anarchy alum, on his Instagram. So, to kick off your Monday morning on a very high note, we present to you the best behind-the-scenes photos of Charlie Hunnam from the set of King Arthur. You're welcome. 

First day on KORT.

Charlie speaking to his only friend #KORT #KingArthur

And Charlie fed his little boy too much porridge

Time to bounce on mummy's knee

He's trying

Directing witch way to look

That's a good wall, 2000 years old, Londinium

Some of the team

Waiting for the snow

We've landed in a strange land

Taking my brother out for the day, he enjoys a good walk, bless.

So I used to like brown, but now I feel orange coming on, where did you get that jacket Charlie?

It's a long way down

Lunch at 10,000 feet

He's got a good shape that Charlie, last shot together.

