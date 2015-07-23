Charlie Hunnam Is Unbelievably Sexy on the New Cover of Entertainment Weekly

You've never seen Charlie Hunnam quite like this before. Although he played bad boy leader Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy, the actor has traded his Harley in for a different kind of throne—specifically, that of a king. Hunnam smolders on the cover of the newest issue of Entertainment Weekly, where he dishes on playing King Arthur in the upcoming Guy Ritchie-directed flick, which is currently filming in London.

In the cover story, Hunnam and Ritchie reveal how King Arthur is a new take on the age-old story. Ritchie says that this version of the storied tale will be less "nice and bland," because, "good guys are boring."

"He’s a little bit rough around the edges, but he’s basically a survivor. He’s a hustler," Hunnam says. "He’s a street kid. There’s definitely a harder edge to him than people would imagine. It’s sort of classic Guy Ritchie stuff." Although you'll have to wait until next summer to see King Arthur, you can read more about the film when the new issue of Entertainment Weekly hits newsstands tomorrow. Until then, check out the mag's sexy photos of the actor on set.

