Stranger Things's Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton took their on-screen romance — they play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, respectively — into the real world, proving that life can imitate art in the best way. After keeping their romance under wraps for a while, the two are engaging in full-on PDA and being the sweetest kids on social media. Here's what you need to know, starting all the way back in 2016, not 1983.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

September 2016

Heaton called Dyer one of his "amigos" in an Instagram post. They're in Spain at what looks like a group vacay, so anyone presuming that there was a friend-zone situation wouldn't be completely wrong.

Just a few days later, Dyer posted the first picture of Heaton on her Instagram account. There are birds involved. A lot of birds.

October 2016

The two get spooky with group Halloween costumes. Heaton dressed as the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz and Dyer dressed as the Cowardly Lion.

January 2017

Sources confirm that the two are more than just friends. "They're definitely dating. They've been together since before season two began filming in October," a source told Life & Style. "[They spend] every waking minute together, on set and off."

March 2017

They continue to deflect questions about their relationship.

"Whether people are dating or hanging out, I think that our cast just is cool with each other. I mean, I won’t speak for anybody else but it’s been you know. We’re all one big family," Dyer told TMZ.

October 2017

There's a PDA sighting — so things are real. The two are seen holding hands in New York City.

November 2017

Heaton and Dyer are seen out and about in Paris. They're there for work, however, promoting season 2 of Stranger Things. Later, they're seen kissing in London.

December 2017

They're red carpet official. They attend the 2017 Fashion Awards in London wearing Coach outfits.

Image zoom Mike Marsland/BFC/Getty Images

January 2018

Heaton wishes Dyer a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy 21st birthday!" he wrote. "I hope it's a great one and I’m stoked to be working on this new series with you. I think it’s gonna be great."

April 2018

Is Coachella official a thing? Whether or not it's a major relationship milestone, the couple attends the music festival together.

September 2018

Heaton and Dyer attend the Emmy Awards together.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

January 2019

"He's alright I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!" Dyer said at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. "No, he's great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They're all super, just great to work with."

Later that month, they attend the premiere of Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw.

"He seemed so proud to be on her arm for the night," a source told Us Weekly. "They were adorable and very affectionate on the red carpet. While she was doing photos, he was just staring at her in awe."

February 2019

Heaton finally opens up about the relationship and what it's like to work with a romantic partner.

"You can break the walls down with your partner," he told V Man. "Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we've gone through it together. Sharing that does bring you closer. They understand something that maybe no one else would. You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are. The great, happy times, too ... Really fucking sweet!"

April and May 2019

The duo hit up two very big events: a Cartier party and Dior fashion show in Paris.

June 2019

Dyer and Heaton attend the Stranger Things season3premiere in Santa Monica together.

July 2019

It's Dyer's turn to talk about their relationship.

"It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with," she told Refinery29. "It's always really fun. We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before."

The couple also takes part in a lie-detector test for Vanity Fair.

September 2019

Heaton and Dyer make a slew of appearances at Fashion Week. They're seen at Thom Browne in NYC and Dior in Paris.

January 2020